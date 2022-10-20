ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life in Florida’s Department of Corrections after being found guilty by an Escambia County jury on Thursday.

Oscar Javier Amador was found guilty of Sexual Battery (victim less than 12,) Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (victim less than 12,) and four counts of Sexual Battery by a Person in Familial or Custodial Authority.

According to Amador’s January 2021 arrest report, he would go into the victim’s bedroom two to three days per week and force her to have sex with him. The report said Amador would say to the victim, “If I can’t have you, no one can,” and would regularly take the victim to his job worksites to have sex with her. The victim said every time when Amador would finish having sex with her, he would make her take a “white circular pill.”

During the trial, it was revealed that Amador had sexually abused a minor child for a period of five years when the victim was 10 to 15 years old.

“This defendant was a predator that took advantage of an innocent child that should have been able to trust him,” Prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said. “This sentence provides some much-needed closure to the victim and their family while further protecting any other innocent children.”

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer prosecuted this case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden.