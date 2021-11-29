Pensacola man sentenced to life for sexually abusing child

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was found guilty last week of sexually abusing a child.

David Earl White, 32, was found guilty on Nov. 23 of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old, lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a victim, according to a media release from the office of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

“During the trial, it was revealed that (White) had been sexually abusing a minor child for a period of seven years,” the release says. “The victim stated that the abuse started when they were around 4 years old and continued until they were eleven years old.”

Following the verdict, White was sentenced to life in prison and designated a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge W. Joel Boles.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.