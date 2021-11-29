Pensacola man sentenced to life for sexually abusing child

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Earl White mug shot

David Earl White mug shot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was found guilty last week of sexually abusing a child.

David Earl White, 32, was found guilty on Nov. 23 of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old, lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a victim, according to a media release from the office of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

“During the trial, it was revealed that (White) had been sexually abusing a minor child for a period of seven years,” the release says. “The victim stated that the abuse started when they were around 4 years old and continued until they were eleven years old.”

Following the verdict, White was sentenced to life in prison and designated a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge W. Joel Boles.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories