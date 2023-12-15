PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will avoid prison and will instead go to a treatment center after abusing his elderly mother.

Christopher Asmar was originally charged with attempted murder. He pleaded no contest to abuse of an elderly adult and battery on someone over the age of 65.

His mother, who has dementia, was 86 years old at the time. Pensacola police say last year, her caregivers set up cameras in her house, and they caught Asmar abusing her and putting a pillow over her face to suffocate her. She was also found with bruises on her arms.

He was sentenced to nearly a year in the county jail, but once a bed opens up, he will be placed in a program at Phoenix House near Gainesville, which is a residential treatment center to help people with substance abuse and mental health conditions.

