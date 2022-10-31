Mays was sentenced to 45 years in prison and has to register as a sexual offender.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Oct. 29, a Pensacola man was sentenced to 45 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for three counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors.

Darrel Tyrone Mays, Sr., was found guilty in August by an Escambia County jury.

During the trial, it was revealed that Mays befriended a family that had fallen on hard times. The victim said in an arrest report that Mays would hold providing money and food over her head and what would happen if he stopped helping. The victim said almost every day since Aug. 2019, Mays would pick her up, or he would just show up at places that she was at and take her to different hotels or to his house and sometimes would leave Pensacola to have sex with her.

Mays reportedly never used protection of any kind and took the victim to the doctor without her mother’s knowledge because he thought he had gotten her pregnant. The victim said she was experiencing painful urination and Mays told her she may have an STD. He then reportedly gave the victim his prescription antibiotics for protection from STDs.

According to the report, Mays estranged wife, Takahashi Mays, said she suspected him of having an inappropriate relationship with the victim after she saw them in a car together on Highway 29, early Dec. 2019. Takahashi Mays confronted Mays about it, and he denied it. She then obtained a restraining order against Mays and moved out of the home.

“This Defendant preyed on a vulnerable victim during a difficult time in her family’s life and that makes him a danger to our community,” Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer said.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Gilmer prosecuted the case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.