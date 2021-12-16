Pensacola man sentenced to 45 years for unintentionally killing 2-year-old boy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced this week to decades in prison for unintentionally shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy back in May.

Quentin White, 36, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 14 to 45 years in prison. On Nov. 22, White entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter with a firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

In May, deputies said White was at The Pines at Warrington apartment complex off Navy Boulevard, showing off a gun to the mother of two-year-old Sebastian Mooney. The gun went off and killed Sebastian.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons believes that proper gun safety should have been used when handling the gun.

“I think that at the time of the incident, we were just shocked and horrified the fact that carelessness had lead to the death of a 2-year-old child,” said Simmons.

White was a convicted felon, meaning he wasn’t supposed to have the gun that killed 2-year-old Sebastian.

“Then, he was careless with the weapon,” Simmons said. “It’s just some simple things. Never point a weapon at anyone whether you think it’s loaded or not and never have your finger on the trigger.”

Simmons hopes that cases like these remind gun owners of the importance of keeping guns secured and away from children.

“There are two things. One is it’s an accident and the other thing is you have an obligation for responsibility,” he said.

“Secure your weapons if you’re at your house or certainly in your car and certainly if there are children around. There are things you are required by law to do and one is to be a responsible gun owner.”

White received the maximum sentence for his charges. Assistant state attorney Erin Ambrose told WKRG News 5 on Wednesday the prosecution pushed for a maximum sentence on behalf of Sebastian’s family.