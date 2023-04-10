PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the state attorney’s office.

Christopher Sidener allegedly became angry and open fire while in the drive-through lane at Chaser’s Lounge and Liquor Store when someone cut in front of him in March 2022.

Three months later, Sidener was arrested after two teenagers were shot on North V Street including his own son. Sidener’s son was fighting with his cousin. A family member, Curry Whatley, said Sidener then shot his own nephew and threatened Whatley when he was helping him.

“He was stomping on his little nephew, then shot him, stomped him some more, shot him again, stomped him some more,” Whatley said.

Court records show Sidener has criminal cases dating back to 2004. He’s been guilty of grand theft auto, cocaine possession and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The trial for Sidener started on Jan. 6, 2023, and the jury found him guilty of the charge. During the sentencing hearing, the State Attorney’s Office filed a Notice of Intent to have Sidener sentenced as a felony habitual offender. The judge found that Sidener qualified due to his previous 48 criminal convictions.

The judge determined that Sidener was a “clear danger” to the community. Sidener must serve a minimum of three years in state prison for the possession of a firearm.