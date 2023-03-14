PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release Friday in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Tristan Stevens will also need to pay $2,000 in restitution and was convicted on nine charges. Those charges include four counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He was found guilty in September 2022.

The other four charges were misdemeanors including:

disorderly and disruptive conduct restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence in a restrict building or grounds

disorderly conduct in Capitol Building

committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds

Federal prosecutors say Stevens was in a group of rioters who, for more than 90 minutes, tried to overpower officers to force their way into the Capitol. Stevens is seen on video trying to take an officer’s baton and shield.

Stevens was arrested in February 2021 after the video was shown in court of Stevens pushing through police at the U.S. Capitol.