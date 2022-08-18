ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, a Pensacola man was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

On June 29, an Escambia County jury found Jason Stewart McGowan guilty of the charge. On Dec. 17, 2020, as part of a drug investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on West Hope Drive in Pensacola. During the search, law enforcement found a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine within the residence.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and Assistant State Attorney, Alexander Jay Liebmann, prosecuted the case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit.

Three years of McGowan’s sentence will be served as a mandatory minimum.