PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of killing his mom is going to state prison for 10 years.

David Ohlson, 19, was charged with murder in April 2022 but he entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter.

Ohlson’s father said he and his wife were separated for about three weeks and he had been living at another relative’s home. He received a call that his son was “acting out” and mentioned a gun. He went to their home and found his wife standing and his son sitting cross-legged on the floor. He said his son pointed the gun at him, then at his wife. He stated he went to move closer to his son when Ohlson pulled the trigger and shot his mother.

Ohlson told deputies his life fell apart after his parents separated and he felt his mom was abandoning him. He grabbed a gun from a safe inside the home. Deputies say he planned to shoot his mom’s friend but decided to shoot her instead.