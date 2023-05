PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is going to prison for his involvement in a murder 20 years ago.

David Dale was originally charged with capital murder in 2020 but he pleaded no contest to manslaughter. A judge sentenced him Thursday to serve 12 years in state prison.

This week marks two decades since Marcus Virgin Sr. disappeared while on a trip from Pensacola to Mobile. Prosecutors say Dale was one of the men in the car with him on May 8th, 2003. Virgin’s body still hasn’t been found.