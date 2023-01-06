PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man who bought the gun for a convicted felon used to kill Carla Williams pled guilty to making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer when purchasing a firearm, the U.S. State Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

“On April 27, 2022, Tavaris East, 42, of Pensacola, purchased a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer and checked the box ‘yes’ that he was ‘the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm’ on the ATF Form 4473,” a release from the U.S. State Attorney’s office said. “However, East purchased the firearm for Kennon Farrow, a convicted felon. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement on May 24, 2022, after it was used by Kennon Farrow to commit a homicide.”

Pensacola Police say Farrow walked into the Pensacola Fitness at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, and fatally shot Williams. Police said she was shot multiple times while inside the gym.

“There were several people inside the gym working out,” said Mike Wood, public information officer with the Pensacola Police Department, on Tuesday. “We’re very very fortunate with the amount of shots that were fired that nobody else was hurt.”

Williams was employed by Pensacola State College for more than two decades. She worked in athletics and mathematics, according to PSC President Ed Meadows.

“We are very saddened to hear of the death of our PSC family member and colleague, Carla Williams,” Meadows said in May. “Carla was a beloved PSC employee for over 24 years working in Athletics, Collegiate High, and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department, where she had a positive impact on the lives of many PSC students and employees.”

Court records show within the last 10 years, Farrow has been arrested multiple times on charges including violating a restraining order, aggravated stalking and aggravated assault.

Farrow’s next court date is set for Jan. 18.

Sentencing in East’s case is set for March 30, 2023, at 9 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before the Honorable United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II. East faces 10 years in prison.

The case resulted from an investigation by the Pensacola Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey M. Tharp.