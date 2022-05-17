PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of molesting a young girl and threatening to “tear her apart” if she ever reported him was arrested Monday.

Stanley David Thomas, 37, is charged with sexual battery by a custodian with a victim under 12 years old.

Thomas is accused in an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report of molesting the girl and engaging in other sexual acts with her. He’s also accused of making her watch pornography and showing her photos of him having sex.

“(Victim) advised that (Thomas) threatened to ‘rip her apart’ and install cameras all over the home” if she ever told anyone of his actions, the report says.

Deputies say the molestation and sexual battery took place from September 2020 to September 2021. Thomas was arrested Monday and is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.