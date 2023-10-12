ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was killed when the truck he was driving crashed into a box truck around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to I-10 near mile marker 7 at Pine Forest Road for a crash in the westbound lanes. The release said a black pickup truck was heading east on I-10 in the inside lane and a white box truck was heading west in the inside lane.

The driver of the black truck crossed the grass median and collided head-on with the white box truck in the westbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown out of the vehicle and hit by a white SUV passing through the crash scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the box truck was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for minor injuries.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.