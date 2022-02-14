ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night, Feb. 13 in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday near S. Fairfield Drive and Pond Valley Drive.

FHP said at the time of the crash, the 32-year-old man was riding his motorcycle north on Fairfield Drive and was approaching a Pond Valley Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a Kia Sorrento didn’t yield to oncoming traffic and hit the man on the motorcycle.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene, according to FHP.