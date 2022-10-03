ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

The man was struck while walking down the shoulder of W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the vehicle was traveling along Hestia Drive when they veered into the shoulder, hitting the man, according to a news release from the FHP.

The impact caused the man to be thrown into a grassy part of the shoulder. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a 2018-2019 red Chevy Traverse. Vehicle parts were found on scene, indicating the SUV took damage to its right front corner.

If you have any information about the SUV, call the FHP at 850-617-2315.