ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and two counts of obstruction. The juvenile, who is 17, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

Deputies said on Dec. 12 while on a traffic stop at the intersection of Cervantes Street and North P Street they heard 10 gunshots coming from the East of their location. According to the arrest report, bystanders on Pace Blvd said it sounded like the shots came from DeSoto Street. While traveling eastbound, deputies said they saw a black Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows coming from the direction the gun shots were heard from.

Deputies said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Walker continued traveling westbound on DeSoto Street, towards Pace Blvd. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Pace Blvd., deputies said a Pensacola Police Department officer pulled his patrol vehicle in front of the Sonata, then the vehicle stopped. Walker, the juvenile and a witness were removed from the vehicle and detained, according to the arrest report.

In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie containing 32.3 grams of a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine and a baggie containing 5.2 grams of marijuana. Inside the bag of marijuana, deputies said they found a smaller bag with 0.5 grams of a white powder-like substance, which tested positive for fentanyl.

After searching the rest of the vehicle, deputies said they found a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the back seat next to the juvenile. They said the firearm had one 9mm round in the chamber and seven in the magazine. Also located in the back next to the juvenile, according to deputies, was a large Ziplock bag, which contained 167.2 grams of individually packaged bags of marijuana.

According to PPD officers working the shooting investigation, Walker, the juvenile and the witness were not involved in the shooting.

Walker was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $108,000 bond and the juvenile was taken to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.