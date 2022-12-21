PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver who ran over a man and kept going a week ago.

One week after Jeremy Willis was run over by a truck, his whole life has been turned upside down.

“It’s hard to do anything honestly,” Willis said. “My wife actually just started a new job last Monday but she had to quit it to take care of this whole situation.”

Willis was on his way to work Wednesday, Dec. 14. He was riding his electric skateboard on Edison Drive near Garfield Drive. Just before 9:30 a.m., he said a dark brown pickup truck plowed into him and kept going.

“The doctor says I have torn my patellar tendon which is basically the tendon that connects your knee, keeps your knee in place, so as of now, I can’t put any pressure on it,” Willis said.

Willis is waiting for surgery but in the meantime, he’s still going to work every day. He said he has to provide for his family at a time when he wishes he could rest.

“Oh yeah I definitely would but it’s Christmas time,” he said. “Bills still come due. They don’t stop. Christmas still comes due.”

He said about eight cars passed by him that day before a woman named Emma stopped to help and call 911 and he wants to show his appreciation to her.

“She said she was a former EMT, I believe,” he said. “She was kinda checking up on me making sure I was okay. She helped calm me down.”

He also has a message for the driver.

“It’s really messed my life up,” Willis said. “I just want him to come forward so we can get this whole thing straightened out. It’s put my life in a bind, my wife’s life in a bind, my kids life in a bind. Everyone’s looking for him. I pray for him, I guess.”

If you know who the driver is or anything about what happened, you’re asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 484-5000.