PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his pickup truck on I-10 Friday, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the mile marker six on westbound I-10. Investigators said that the 23-year-old driver lost control of his pickup truck, which then crossed the median and overturned, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Highway Patrol said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition. Nobody else was involved in the accident.