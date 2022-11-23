MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies. The man’s name is Jessie Mavrick Minton.

“The initial call was there was a suspect armed with a firearm who was attempting to sell that firearm as well as selling drugs,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

Deputies found Minton behind a Five Guys restaurant in Miramar Beach. Adkinson said Minton tried to shoot at his deputies so they had no choice but to fire their guns at him.

“There’s nothing easy about taking someone’s life even if it’s the only option you have,” Adkinson said. “Even if it’s in the self-defense of others. It is a life-altering decision.”

The sheriff watched the body camera footage and thinks they made the right decision.

“I am unequivocally in support of the action of my deputy sheriffs,” Adkinson said. “They acted professionally. They acted courageously and it is no doubt their actions either saved the life of their fellow deputy and the potential risk to the public. There is zero doubt.”

Minton has a criminal history in Escambia County. He was arrested in 2021 for shooting a man inside a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Barrancas Avenue. The State Attorney’s office dismissed charges because the victim never showed up to answer questions and testify so they couldn’t prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Walton County deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates to determine if it was a justifiable use of deadly force.