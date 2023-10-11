PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is going to prison almost a year after a crash that killed a woman.

Yahir Moreno entered an open plea in court to one count of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Moreno to seven years in prison plus three years of probation. Four years must be served day-for-day as a mandatory minimum sentence.

On Nov. 1, 2022, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe was crossing Highway 29 when Moreno crashed into her and left the scene. He was arrested a couple weeks later.