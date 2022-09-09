PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is going to prison in connection to the death of his infant son.
A judge sentenced Courtland Freeman to life in prison for aggravated manslaughter. Freeman’s 8-month-old son was found unresponsive in September 2019.
The autopsy showed the baby had several skull fractures and died less than a week later.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.