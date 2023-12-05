ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to a 2021 killing.

Gerald Battle, Jr., 24, of Pensacola, entered his plea to second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Leonard Troutman, Jr., on Oct. 27, 2021.

Troutman was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car on the 8600 block of Figland Avenue.

He had been shot multiple times, and 16 spent shell casings were found on the scene.

