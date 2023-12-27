PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to prison after an Escambia County jury found him guilty of child abuse.

The jury found Eric Suggs guilty of one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of child abuse. Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced Suggs to 15 years in state prison for aggravated child abuse followed by two years in prison on each count of child abuse for a total of 23 years.

Eric Suggs. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Jail)

Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a call regarding the abuse of five children on Nov. 9, 2022. The youngest victim was 13 months old, and the oldest victim was 11 years old. All of the children had injuries from abuse, according to police.

The 13-month-old child had the most severe injuries after being maliciously punished by being beaten with belts and charging cords to make the child walk, according to the State Attorney’s Office.