PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Frank P. Knight, 59, had unreported electronic devices seized in October after a probation officer found them during a random check-in. After officers seized Knight’s devices, investigators found child pornography on his devices and in his browser history.

Knight is a registered sex offender who previously served more than six years in prison for similar crimes that took place between 2002 and 2009, the release said.

Knight will be sentenced on Sept. 25. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years.