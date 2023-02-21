ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was found guilty on Friday of trafficking 56 grams of fentanyl in April 2021.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Ryan Donald Snodgrass, 36, was found guilty of Trafficking in Fentanyl (over 28 grams) and Driving While License Revoked Pursuant to Habitual Traffic Offender.

In April 2021, Snodgrass was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol for driving with a suspended license in Escambia County. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, 56 grams of fentanyl were found under the driver’s seat. Snodgrass was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Under Florida Law, the State Attorney’s Office said Snodgrass faces up to 30 years in State prison and must at least serve 25 years in State prison as a minimum-mandatory sentence.

The case was investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sentencing is set for April 20, 2023.