ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been convicted of the 2020 murder of 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell.

In June of 2021, an Escambia County grand jury indicted Trenton Newkirk. He was found guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Feb. 17.

Kennell was shot several times while standing with a group of people outside the Forest Creek apartments on Patton Drive in Pensacola on Dec. 29, 2020. The State Attorney’s Office said he was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Newkirk will be sentenced April 19.