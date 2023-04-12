An Escambia County jury found a man guilty of first degree murder in connection to a November 2021 shooting in the Ensley area.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury found a man guilty of first degree murder Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting in the Ensley area.

Investigators say Nicholas Joseph Wells is one of two who shot and killed Marcus Atienza, 20, in a car on Rawls Avenue on Nov. 7, 2021. Ellis Clark, Jr., 23 is the other suspect who remains in jail awaiting trial.

At the time, investigators said they believed it was a “marijuana drug deal gone bad.” In May 2022, new details were released from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Chilling texts” connected the murder suspects to the killing. It connected the killing of one of the suspect’s brothers after one of their phones were collected as evidence.

Atienza was sitting in the driver’s seat of his black Chevrolet Impala when he was shot, according to the release.

Wells and Clark Jr. were caught on surveillance video running away from the area where the shooting occurred before “fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been waiting a short

distance away.”

The investigation was conducted by the ECSO. Clark’s trial is set to begin June 28, according to the release.