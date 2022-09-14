PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of nine total offenses, five of which are felony charges. Patrick E. McCaughey III, 25, of Connecticut and David Mehaffie, 63, of Ohio, were also convicted in the District of Columbia.

four counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers

one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

The other four charges were misdemeanors including:

disorderly and disruptive conduct restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence in a restrict building or grounds

disorderly conduct in Capitol Building

committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds

In February 2021, video was show in court of Stevens pushing through police at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the release, Stevens along with the two others who were also charged “traveled to Washington, D.C. from their respective homes” and “each illegally made his way on to the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol.”

“The three defendants [including Stevens] ultimately broke through the police line after approximately 2:30 p.m., when the line on the West Front failed under the siege of the advancing mob,” reads the release. “Each of the defendants scaled the Southwest scaffolding and staircase, to converge together at the tunnel created by the inaugural platform structure on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.”

Stevens and two others “attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers,” between 2:41 p.m. and 3:19 p.m..

According to the release, there have been more than 870 individuals arrested in “nearly all 50 states,” for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capital. Over 265 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Stevens’ sentencing is scheduled to commence on Jan. 13, 2023.