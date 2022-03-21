PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly carjacked a woman, tried to kidnap her and shot at a man trying to help her.

Pensacola resident Derek Barge was arrested March 20 and charged with:

Attempted Homicide

Attempted Kidnapping/False Imprisonment

Battery

Weapon offense (Impropeor Exhibit of a Firearm or Dangerous weapon)

Firing Weapon

Weapon offense (missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft)

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Damage of Property/Criminal Mischief

Vehicle Theft (Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle)

Robbery (Carjacking without a firearm or weapon)

Barge’s charges come after police were alerted of an ankle monitor. Barge, who was required to wear one, was not home when officers arrived.

While investigating, a man reported he had been shot at by Barge, while a woman told officers she was carjacked and almost kidnapped by Barge.

The woman was attacked while she was sitting at a stoplight. Barge, who she knew, walked up to her vehicle and reached inside the rolled-down window. The woman told officers that Barge opened the door and took the keys from her.

The woman tried to push Barge away, but she told officers he slapped her in the face. Once she got out of the vehicle, he started to follow her. The woman said Barge grabbed her shoulder and pulled his arm over her neck, strangling and dragging her back to the vehicle.

Another driver spotted the woman and got out of his truck. He then pulled out a pocketknife and demanded Barge let her go. Barge then drove away from the scene. The driver spotted Barge at Anderson Street and Davis Highway where Barge got out of the vehicle and shot at the driver.

The driver was not injured, but officers noted that he had a “bullet-shaped hole” in his tire, according to an arrest report. The stolen vehicle was found at Davis Highway and Lenoard Street. Barge was not inside, but keys later found in his pocket matched the stolen vehicle.