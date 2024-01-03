ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was involved in a crash with an Escambia County deputy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A deputy was responding to a call when he was traveling east on Beverly Parkway in the outside lane, according to an FHP news release. The deputy then entered an intersection with a solid red light when a white Chevy van hit him on the driver’s side.

The van reportedly was traveling south around 2:38 a.m. in the outside lane of W Street. The driver of the van, a 56-year-old Pensacola man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, the release said.

Both the deputy and the van driver were taken to the hospital, where the van driver died.

The deputy is in stable condition, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation.