ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after he crashed into a truck while riding his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 41-year-old motorcycle driver was heading westbound on Gulf Beach Highway at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday while an 81-year-old woman driving a Ford F-150 was heading southbound on Plateau Road, according to an FHP news release.

The report said the woman, a Lillian resident, did not yield to oncoming traffic and attempted to make a left turn onto Gulf Beach Highway. This resulted in the front of the motorcycle colliding with the F-150’s driver-side door.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.