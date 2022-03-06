ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers say a man from Pensacola was seriously hurt after a rollover crash on Molino Road. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old was driving heading west on Molino Road near Highway 95 A. The report says the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the shoulder of the road.

Florida State Troopers responded to the crash shortly after 7 Saturday night. The report says the driver was critically injured. It says he was the only one in the sedan and indicates a seatbelt was not used. There’s no word on his condition at present.