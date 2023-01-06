PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced a Pensacola man struck gold, claiming a $15 million prize.

Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed the $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. The Lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.

Allen purchased his winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 1405 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery said the $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.