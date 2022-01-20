Pensacola man charged with soliciting a minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in custody and charged with soliciting a minor after a search of the suspect’s home turned up child pornography, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. An FDLE undercover agent, posing as a 14-year-old girl, began communicating with the man in August 2021.

FDLE said Scott Alexander Chappelear, 40, of Pensacola, “tried to coax the ‘child’ into performing sexual acts and sent adult pornography,” according to the release. FDLE also said Chappelear agreed to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

FDLE executed a search warrant on Jan. 19. FDLE said they found “dozens of child sexual abuse material photos with some children as young as one to three years of age.”

Chappelear was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail. He is charged with:

Use of a computer to solicit a minor

Transmission of harmful material to a minor

Possession of obscene material depicting child sexual abuse

Use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony

The Office of State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case, according to the release. The Escambia and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the arrest.