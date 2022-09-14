ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old from Pensacola has been arrested after sexually assaulting a child several times over the last couple of months.

Joseph Anady, 20, was arrested after deputies met with a witness Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The witness said he was made aware of the child’s abuse after receiving a phone call from her principal.

The principal said the girl revealed to a friend that she was sexually abused by Anady. The witness asked the girl about the abuse and she confirmed she was sexually assaulted by Anady. The witness said the last time the abuse happened was the night before the Super Bowl.

The witness said the child was left with Anady when he went to work. The child was with Anady approximately every two weeks, according to the report.

Joseph Anady, 20, was charged with sexual battery on a person 12 years of age or younger, battery of a child by expelling certain bodily fluids and lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age of older on a person 12 years of age or younger.

Deputies said interviewed the girl at the Gulf Coast Kids House. She was nervous talking about the incident, comforted by a pillow she found in the front lobby. They said the child was more relaxed when talking about school or other fun activities, but when asked about the abuse, she would grip the pillow close and become rigid.

Deputies talked with another witness. When she heard about the sexual abuse allegations, she confronted Anady while riding with him in the car. She told Anady to pull over and asked him about the abuse. Anady began to cry. According to the arrest report, the witness told Anady what the other witness told her, and Anady began crying. When they got home, the witness said Anady was still crying and asked whose side she would be on, and he would never touch a child. The witness said she told Anady she believed him because he had a gun and was afraid of what he would do if she did not.

The witness also said that while living with Anady, the child stayed with them in a studio apartment. The witness said she woke up one night, seeing Anady masturbate with the bathroom door open. The child was sleeping nearby. The witness said she later found out Anady was high on meth when the incident occurred.

Anady was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.