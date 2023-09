PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing someone outside a Pensacola Irish pub will be going to trial.

Trevoir Vanderhall submitted a not guilty plea in court Thursday. Vanderhall is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Pensacola.

Vanderhall is accused of killing a man near O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern on Creighton Road on July 20th.

He’ll be back in court September 22nd.