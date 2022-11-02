CORRECTION: Lakendrick Holmes was arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 14 deadly shooting.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a August shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

Lakendrick Holmes, 26, was charged with second degree murder.

On September 14, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700-block of Truman Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a male victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. ECSO said he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the arrest report, a witness previously said she was the shooter, but recanted her statement to “she didn’t know who shot [redacted] because she was getting up off the ground when she heard the gunshot.”

Deputies said it did not appear Holmes had any grounds to use deadly force and there was nothing that would have led Holmes to believe using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent danger or great bodily harm to himself or any of the witnesses.

Oakwood Terrace Apartments, which is off Truman Avenue, has had several shootings happen on the property, including two murders in 2021 and a mass shooting that left several injured.

Holmes was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $300,000 bond.