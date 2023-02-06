ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but was released 14 minutes later.

According to FHP, on Dec. 3, 2021, an Infinity was traveling westbound on Beverly Pkwy., approaching Cary Memorial Drive, when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and continued to the left shoulder of the roadway, where it collided with two buildings and came to final rest inside the second building, on its right side.

Businesses affected by the crash included In The Cut Barbershop and Warrington Youth Sports Wear.

According to FHP, A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. A 21-year-old man died at the hospital a short time later.

Back in 2021, the owner of In The Cut Barbershop Dante Streater told WKRG News 5 when he learned about the crash he wasn’t worried about his business.

“I wasn’t even concerned about the barbershop but more so the victims because I did know a couple of people that were involved. Nobody deserves this because they were babies. These boys were young,” Streater said. “My heart goes out to the family. Like I said, this is material. It can be replaced. Anything can be replaced. But you can’t get your life back.”