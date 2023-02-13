ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with the Jan. 31 homicide investigation on Blue Angel Parkway.

Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 37, was charged with homicide, probation violation and vehicle theft on Feb. 10.

On Jan. 31, deputies said they responded to a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy., near Lillian Hwy., around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies ECSO said they found a man outside deceased from a gunshot wound.

According to the medical examiner’s report, deputies saw the victim with gunshot wounds to his back, left leg and left side. They said the victim also had blood stains in the back side of his pants and blood under his body. The report said while checking the scene, they found multiple shell casings.

Pierce was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

According to ECSO, this is still an ongoing investigation.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.