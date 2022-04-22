PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday, April 21 after refusing to abide by quarantine when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Keith Wallace, 65, is charged with unlawfully exposing others to TB.

Two Escambia County deputies arrived at a hotel at 6911 Pensacola Blvd. and made contact with EMS personnel and health department employees.

The deputies were called to take Wallace into custody for a medical hold. Wallace was diagnosed with TB and was refusing to abide by quarantine, according to an arrest report.

The deputies wore proper PPE while on scene and completed a Notice of Job Injury form for possible exposure to TB, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace was taken by EMS to the Escambia County Jail. He’s being held with no bond.

Florida Law states: “It is unlawful for any person who has active tuberculosis and who knows or has been informed of that fact to willfully expose other persons to the disease.”

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes or talks.