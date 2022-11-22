PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting and neglecting an elderly woman diagnosed with in-stage Alzheimer’s, according to Pensacola police.

Steven Mark Overstreet, 61, was charged with sexual assault and crimes against a person.

Officers said on Nov. 10, a supervisor at Vitas Hospice reported a sexual battery which took place on Oct. 9, 2022. The supervisor said since Vitas Health Care had assumed to care for the victim, they were concerned about Overstreet’s failure to care for the victim. The supervisor said the victim is non-verbal, cannot turn in bed without assistance and is diagnosed with in-staged Alzheimer’s, malnutrition, debility and major depressive order.

On Oct. 19, officers said a witness responded to the victim’s home to assist in caring for a UTI and bacterial infections which kept reoccurring. During Vitas Healthcare’s care for the victim the witnesses said they noticed multiple bed sores and soiled diapers from Overstreet’s failure to care for the patient. Since Oct. 20, witnesses said the victim’s catheter has had to be changed three times and a typical patient is only needed one done a month.

On Nov. 9, witnesses said they saw the victim’s diaper to be soiled in urine and the victim was irritated and red. On the same day, the witness said Overstreet approach the victim and insert all of his fingers into the victim and sniff his fingers. The witness said he left the room, returned and inserted the same fingers again and do the same thing. Both witnesses said they denied there being any medical purpose for Overstreet to have done this.

Officers said they interviewed Overstreet, who said he failed to care for the victim because he was tired. When questioned about inserting his fingers into the victim Overstreet said he believed he was helping change, but later recanted the statement.

Vitas Healthcare transported the victim to Baptist Hospital to be cared for, and Overstreet was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $500,000 bond.