ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly beating his wife with an aluminum security bar and assaulting a jail nurse after being arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie Edward Warthen, 57, was charged with battery in a domestic violence situation, battery by strangulation and battery on a specified employee.

On Dec. 19, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to an unknown disturbance. The victim told deputies she was doing dishes when Warthen dropped one of the plates on the floor causing it to shatter. The victim said that made Warthen mad and he began to curse and throw things around the house. According to the arrest report, Warthen then grabbed a white aluminum door security bar, walked back towards the victim and hit her multiple times in the torso and legs with it. The victim said she was able to grab the aluminum bar with one hand, while grabbing her phone out of her pocket to dial 9-1-1. According to the arrest report, Warthen then dropped the bar and punched her in the face several times. The victim said Warthen then grabbed her by her neck area with both hands, pinned her against the Christmas tree and began choking her.

According to the arrest report, when deputies tried to detain Warthen, he resisted. Deputies took him to the Escambia County Jail and noticed blood coming from Warthen’s face. An Escambia County jail nurse was tending to Warthen when he became aggressive and kicked her in the groin area, according to the arrest report.

Warthen was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.