ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly missiles and two counts of aggravated battery.

Deputies said on Sept. 29, they responded to a shooting victim on Mobile Highway. They said they saw a blue Toyota Matrix on the side of the road with the victim sitting in the driver’s side of the vehicle with multiple gunshots to his abdomen. Another victim stepped out of the car with a gunshot in her hand, according to deputies.

The victim said her and her boyfriend were leaving his brother’s house to go to her mother’s house. They stopped at the gas station on Michigan, which is where she saw a greenish-blue Toyota Rav 4, with Hall as the driver.

The victim said they were driving westbound on Michigan Avenue, when she noticed Hall driving next to them and yelling at them to pull over. When they did not pull over, the victim said Hall attempted to get in front of their vehicle to get them to stop. Hall then attempted to ram their vehicle off the road, according to the arrest report. She said they then turned going south bound on Mobile Hwy toward Massachusetts, which is when Hall pulled a gun out and began shooting into the driver’s side of the vehicle, hitting the victim’s right hand and hitting the other victim multiple times.

Hall is currently in Escambia County Jail being held without bond.