ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly beating five of his seven children with a belt and charging cords, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Shaquille Suggs, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26.

Deputies said they responded to Gulf Coast Kids House on Nov. 9, in reference to seven children being abused, a 13-month-old, a three-year-old, a four-year-old, a six-year-old, an eight-year old, a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old. According to the arrest report, five of the children had positive signs of child abuse.

On Nov. 14, deputies said they went to Gulf Coast Kids House to observe the forensic interviews.

On the 13-month-old, deputies said they saw numerous loop marks to the face, back and extremities. Multiple siblings said in their forensic interviews, according to the arrest report, Suggs whipped the victim with a white phone charger cord when the victim cried or when he didn’t walk.

On the six-year-old, deputies said they saw numerous whip marks to the back and scattered whip marks to the thigh. The victim said the injuries were from Suggs, who whipped him with a brown belt and a white phone charging cord on multiple different occasions.

On the eight-year-old, deputies said they saw an abrasion on the right shoulder and multiple whip marks on his back, abdomen and thighs. The victim said the injury was from when Suggs punched him in the shoulder with a ring. The victim said the whip marks are from when Suggs would whip him with a brown belt, a white charging cord and a red charging cord. The victim said Suggs once held one of his siblings upside down by his legs and told him to stop crying. The victim said once Suggs told him, “I’m gonna kill you before anyone else.”

On the nine-year-old, deputies said they saw injuries to her right arm. The victim said she told family members about the abuse going on in the home and when Suggs found out she told someone, he choked her against the wall and told her, “Don’t you be telling people our business.”

Deputies said they saw bruises and a whip mark on the 11-year-old. The victim said Suggs whipped her with a belt on her arm. The victim said Suggs told her, “If our business gets out to the world, I’ll kill you.”

According to the arrest report, all of the children’s statements were consistent.

“Four children were interviewed independently,” the report read. “All four children stated they saw Eric whip [redacted] on the face several times with a cord. All four children stated Eric would whip each of them using a white charging cord or a brown belt, which left permanent scars on their body. Eric maliciously punished all five children by whipping them with a white phone charging cord and brown belt on multiple occasions.”

Suggs was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.