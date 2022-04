PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in jail accused of killing a man earlier this year in the Brownsville community.

Jabbaar Franklin is charged with second degree murder. He’s being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Franklin is accused of shooting a man in the head early in the morning Saturday, January 22nd. The victim was found dead later that day in the driver’s seat of a car near Cervantes and Wentworth Street.