PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged in connection with the 2022 Pelican’s Nest nightclub shooting.

Pensacola Police Department confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Michael Lamar Rudolph, 28, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing missiles into a building and attempted homicide in connection with the Pelican’s Nest shooting.

Rudolph was arrested for an incident that happened on Dec. 27, when he allegedly struck a woman on the side of her head with a handgun, threw her to the ground and then stole her gun as he jumped into his friend’s white Nissan Kicks.

According to a news release from the Pensacola Police Department, the Pelican’s Nest shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., Saturday morning in June 2022, at The Pelican’s Nest on East Intendencia Street.

Four of the victims were found outside in the club’s parking lot. A fifth victim later showed up at the hospital.

Later in June, the nightclub closed its doors for good, after the shooting. The nightclub had previously announced it would install metal detectors and implement other security measures, but an employee told WKRG News 5 that the nightclub’s owner canceled the order for the metal detectors and decided it was best to close the nightclub permanently.

Rudolph has been the only arrest made in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.