Pensacola man caught in garbage truck, hospitalized after sleeping in dumpster

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue pulled a man out of a garbage truck and took him to a hospital for treatment early Wednesday morning.

ECFR responded to a 3:10 a.m. call and responded to a Circle K gas station on West Michigan Avenue in Pensacola.

ECFR said a man who had been sleeping in a dumpster was dumped into a garbage truck. ECFR managed to get the man out of the garbage truck at 4:07 a.m.