PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A high-speed chase in Pensacola involving two agencies ended Wednesday afternoon when the driver crashed on the side of the road and ran from state troopers, according to officials.

27-year-old Arkeen Cox was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.

The black Dodge SUV he was driving crashed on Emerald Avenue right off of Fairfield Drive in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said this started as a traffic stop on Nine Mile Road but the vehicle sped away from deputies. They chased after the car but eventually ended the pursuit.

Florida Highway Patrol located the car and later found Cox after troopers said he ran away from them. Cox will likely face more charges from FHP.