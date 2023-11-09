PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man will avoid life in prison for murder after reaching a plea deal.

Dominic Burleson pleaded no contest to felony murder and attempted murder. Burleson was facing up to life in prison, but his plea agreement states he’ll serve a maximum of 20 years. He will be sentenced in January.

Prosecutors say Burleson and two others ambushed a man in 2022 on G Street near Maxwell and Bobe Streets. That victim then returned fire killing one of Burleson’s accomplices.

In Florida, if a person loses their life during the commission of a felony, the shooter, even if they don’t shoot anyone, can still be charged with murder.