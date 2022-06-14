PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 wants some of the charges dismissed.

Jesus Rivera’s bench trial started Tuesday in a Washington D.C. courtroom. Rivera’s attorney made a motion to have counts 2, 3 and 4 thrown out. Below are the separate counts Rivera is facing. The judge has not made a decision yet.

Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Rivera’s trial will continue Wednesday morning.